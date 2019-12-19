Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $4,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 143,116 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7,181.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 128,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 126,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider Fisher Steven purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $44,349.00. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

