Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 941,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 687,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MOBL stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Mobileiron’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

