Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock Position Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,692 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after buying an additional 75,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,618,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 176,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,643,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 559,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

BPFH stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

