Man Group plc Sells 26,100 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Sterling Construction worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 238,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Sterling Construction’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

