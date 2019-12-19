15,869 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,869 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,280,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 191,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 149,507 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,273,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 448,634 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

AG stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.