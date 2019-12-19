ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Svb Leerink raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

ACAD opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,562,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $40,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,990 shares of company stock worth $16,552,768 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $19,122,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,845,000 after buying an additional 690,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

