Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 46500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

About Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.