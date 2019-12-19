Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 430000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Prospero Silver Company Profile (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.