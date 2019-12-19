DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.20

DP Eurasia NV (LON:DPEU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 156589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.60 ($0.71).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

