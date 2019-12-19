Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.31

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 92812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a market cap of $132.75 million and a P/E ratio of -58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.81.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.0302344 EPS for the current year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.