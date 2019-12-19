CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 21728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

