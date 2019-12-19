Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 118000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 million for the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in Mexico and the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; the Cerro Colorado Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San JosÃ© de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

