Nasstar (LON:NASA) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.50

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 593248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Nasstar in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $73.31 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Nasstar (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

