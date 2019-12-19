Nasstar (LON:NASA) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.50

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 593248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Nasstar in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $73.31 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

