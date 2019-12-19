Fastjet (LON:FJET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 1244029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Fastjet Company Profile (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

