Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

About Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

