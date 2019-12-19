Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 27500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.60.

About Almonty Industries (TSE:AII)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

