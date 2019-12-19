Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.20

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 2329869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.60 ($1.09).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Huntsworth to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.75).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $255.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.67.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

