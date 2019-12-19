Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Store Capital by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

