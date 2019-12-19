Barclays PLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 104.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

