Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,273 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,626,000 after acquiring an additional 144,122 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 375,546 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,447,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,224,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

IART stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

