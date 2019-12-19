National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 164.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

NKSH stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.53.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

