Barclays PLC Has $144,000 Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $285.57 on Thursday. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $192.83 and a 52 week high of $289.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.01.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.