Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 45,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 764.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

NYSE DSSI opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. Research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.