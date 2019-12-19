California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 541 Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Monotype Imaging worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYPE. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the third quarter valued at $9,972,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,613,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,310,000 after buying an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 319,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 303,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,742,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYPE opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYPE. BidaskClub cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

