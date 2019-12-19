Barclays PLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Northrim BanCorp worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $25,460.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

