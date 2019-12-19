Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Marten Transport worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 67,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marten Transport by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

MRTN opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

