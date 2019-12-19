Barclays PLC Buys New Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921 in the last ninety days. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $318.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

