Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Hooker Furniture worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOFT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 54.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 161.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 29.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOFT. ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

