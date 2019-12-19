Barclays PLC Sells 1,780 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,231 shares of company stock worth $341,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

