California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Presidio worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Presidio by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,323,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 64,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 898,110 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 839,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 452,037 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,066,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Presidio by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Presidio stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.18. Presidio Inc has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Presidio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

