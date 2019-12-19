Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 999,936 shares in the company, valued at $33,087,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.