California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $901.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.40%.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

