Barclays PLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DS. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 103,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DS opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Drive Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.07%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Research Corp Acacia bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,600 shares in the company, valued at $382,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

