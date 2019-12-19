Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Brick Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

