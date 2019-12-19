Barclays PLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 330,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,039,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,925 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 91.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 109,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $1.02 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.88.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

