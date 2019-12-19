California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,393 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Oil States International worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.58 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

