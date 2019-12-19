Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 193,618 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

