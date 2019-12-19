California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 199 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBSS shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,123. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.92. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

