Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 1,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,841,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 695,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 269,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter.

UUUU stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

