iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2037 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

EWI opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

