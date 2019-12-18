iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2037 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
EWI opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $29.73.
