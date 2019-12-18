iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

INDA opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Dividend History for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI Italy ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI Italy ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI India ETF Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend
iShares MSCI India ETF Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
Steelcase Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Steelcase Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report