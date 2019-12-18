iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

INDA opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

