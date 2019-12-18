iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9304 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.
About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF
