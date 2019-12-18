iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9304 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

