iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9304 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Dividend History for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI Italy ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI Italy ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI India ETF Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend
iShares MSCI India ETF Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
Steelcase Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Steelcase Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report