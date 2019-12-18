iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8515 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.

