iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7758 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

