iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7758 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.
About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.