Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.Steelcase also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at $735,051.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $48,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.
