Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.Steelcase also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at $735,051.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $48,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.