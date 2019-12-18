Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29-7.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.65-8.75 EPS.

Shares of CTAS opened at $267.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $277.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.45.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

