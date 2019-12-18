General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.32-3.38 EPS.
Shares of General Mills stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. General Mills has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $56.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.
GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.
