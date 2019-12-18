PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.