iShares MSCI Brazil ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58 (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5774 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile
