iShares MSCI Brazil ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58 (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5774 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.