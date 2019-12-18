iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3939 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.
iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile
