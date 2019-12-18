iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3939 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.